Carlos Queiroz clashes with media over question on oppression of women in Iran

The Iran manager, Carlos Queiroz, cited British immigration laws in response to questions about the oppression of women in Iran, especially in protests over recent months, which have culminated in extrajudicial killings and arrests by the state.

The 69-year-old former Manchester United assistant coach, in his second spell in charge of Iran, made the remark as he left the team’s press conference at their Al Rayyan base west of Doha yesterday.

Iran are England’s first opponents at the Qatar World Cup in Group B on Monday, with the self-styled Islamic republic currently in tumult.

Around 14,000 people are estimated by the United Nations to have been arrested by the country’s security forces in recent months. Deaths as a result of security forces’ actions are estimated by human rights groups at more than 320.

On Monday, Iran’s parliament voted for the use of the death penalty for those protesting in favour of women’s rights, among other issues.

When Queiroz was asked at the end of his press conference about working for a nation that oppresses women, he responded to the questioner directly: “How much you pay me to answer that question? How much you pay me? Talk to your boss and give me your answer. Don’t put in my mouth words that I don’t say. I’m asking how much money to answer.”

He made a final comment – in reference to Britain – as he left the room: “Think about what happened in your country with immigration.”

The leaders of Iran are facing unprecedented numbers of protests and civil unrest that has followed the death in custody of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.

In recent interviews, Queiroz has refused to discuss the subject. His players refused to sing the national anthem in a friendly this month in solidarity with protesters.

Earlier, when asked about whether his players would be permitted to protest the treatment of Amini and others alleged to have died at the hands of the Iranian ‘morality police’, the veteran Portuguese coach did not seem to rule it out.

Queiroz said: “Iran is exactly like your country. It follows the spirit of the game and the laws of FIFA. That’s how you express yourself in football. That’s part of how you express yourself in football. Everybody has the right to express themselves.

“You guys bend your knees in the games. Some people agree, some people don’t agree with that, and Iran is exactly the same. It is out of the question to think that the national team is . . . the players only have one thing in their mind, which is to fight for their dream to be in the second round. They are people who understand one simple thing; if they were able to do that, they will not only be part of history, they will make history. This is the sixth time Iran have been to a World Cup and they have never been in the second round.”

Twice an assistant manager at United, as well as, briefly, the Real Madrid coach, Quieroz took over the Iran squad – Team Melli – in September after the players fell out with his predecessor, the Croatian Dragan Skocic.

Quieroz was manager of Iran from April 2011 to January 2019, during which time they qualified for the previous two World Cup finals.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]