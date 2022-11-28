Cameroon’s stunning comeback means Serbia will rely on more Mitrovic magic to keep World Cup hopes alive

Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts after the final whistle of the World Cup Group G draw with Cameroon at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar

As the full time whistle brought an end to a thrilling game, Aleksandar Mitrovic slumped to the turf. It was unclear if his pain was mental or physical.

Mitrovic’s goals dragged Serbia to the World Cup, but their second half collapse at the Al Janoub Stadium means they face a battle to extend their stay and challenge the belief that they are serial underachievers when it comes to the major tournament stage.

The Fulham striker, clearly a shadow of his usual self on account of a badly timed injury, did manage to add another goal to his enviable international record, a tap-in to complete a flowing team move which highlighted just how the Serbs can be when they take flight.

After passing Cameroon to death with a slick passage to open up a 3-1 lead in the eighth minute of the second half, the rest of the game looked set to be about improving their goal difference.

But Serbia fell into a complacency trap by forgetting how to set an offside one and Cameroon’s prolific talisman Vincent Aboubakar emerged from the bench to breach it twice with a delicious lob ruled in by VAR before he assisted Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the leveller.

Cameroon will still need to beat Brazil to stay alive, so a draw may not provide adequate distraction from the drama of first choice keeper Andre Onana leaving the camp following a dispute with coach Rigobert Song.

However, Serbia’s implosion here deserves greater scrutiny given how impressive they were in qualifying when Stephen Kenny and his staff reached the conclusion they were a superior side to Portugal.

Magic from Mitrovic ensured they qualified automatically, maintaining a remarkable sequence since the turn of the century which reflects how are a wildly inconsistent side.

Despite the gradual expansion of the competition, they haven’t qualified for the Euros in their current guise with the last appearance in the continental championship coming in 2000 when the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia consisted of Serbia and Montenegro.

However, they have managed to negotiate the trickier path to World Cup qualification on four occasions, the first as Serbia and Montenegro in 2006 before securing the elite passage as Serbia in 2010, 2018 and 2022. In the previous three, they exited at the group stage and they need to find another gear to avoid a similar fate here.

For a football mad nation with almost twice the population as their neighbours and enemies Croatia, the high achievers who reached the decider in Moscow, it’s a source of anguish and embarrassment. Letting this victory slip from their grasp will result in a serious post-mortem.

The story of their game could be told through the prism of Mitrovic’s experience.

His fine start to the season at Fulham was cut short by an injury that cast doubt on his participation in Qatar. And when he went down after just a minute here, Serbian anxiety grew.

He hobbled back on and missed two chances before Cameroon went ahead, the second a shocking miss by his standards. Serbia regrouped and all was well in the world when the 28-year-old slotted in from close range.

But the loss of Strahinja Pavlovic to injury unsettled the rearguard and the quickfire concessions to a revitalised Cameroon created a chaotic conclusion that could have swung in either direction.

Mitrovic tried his best to find the right positions, and there were two chances to nab the winner but one was off target and the other miscontrolled and eventually gathered by Cameroon stand-in Devis Epassy as the Serbs blundered their way to another tale of woe.

A central part in what will be remembered as one of the games of the competition will not be any consolation.