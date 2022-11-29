Brazil's World Cup hopes are reliant on substance over style

The reaction of the crowd at the final whistle suggested the delirium of the dying stages was enough to forgive the dull parts of the game that had preceded it.

It’s unlikely that Brazil’s class of 2022 will ever be described as the great entertainers, yet they have mastered an element of how the entertainment business works.

Like a Netflix box-set, they save the good stuff for the end of an unremarkable episode so it keeps people coming back for more. It hints that something better is coming, especially when it involves the most glamorous side in international football.

This may prove inaccurate. It’s possible that the Brazil template for negotiating a way past Switzerland and Serbia is the route that brings them to the trophy on December 18. Nullification of the opposition’s strengths is an essential part of the philosophy.

Manager Tite was happy to compare the match with a game of chess in the aftermath, with all of the pieces analysed before every action. For all that a strong and underrated Switzerland side competed well in this fixture, there was a niggling sense that Brazil were always one move ahead. They had stronger pieces to swap in as the game reached its conclusion.

Casemiro’s stunning goal was a moment for the highlights montage, a rival for Richarlison’s acrobatic effort against Serbia. Put them back to back in a compilation for viewers who haven’t watched either match, and they could reasonably conclude that the fixtures were packed with thrills and spills.

Add in a sprinkle of the Vinicius Junior tricks and flicks in the dying stages, including a rabona across the box in time added on, and there’s maybe enough there to portray it as vintage Brazil. But it would be selling a half truth.

Not that the yellow-shirted fans in Stadium 974 were complaining. We don’t quite know how many of them are from Brazil, although there was a hearty rendition of their anthem beforehand. Brazil’s popularity with the ‘neutral’ fans who have populated these stadiums is clear, even if a number of these individuals seem to be supporting two or three nations at once. In truth, there have been more raucous affairs across the past week.

A high number of the supporters in yellow shirts are football tourists there for the experience rather than hardcore fans consumed with every play. There has been more energy in the venues for games featuring Saudi Arabia, Mexico and the North African duo, Morocco and Tunisia. The Brazilian vibe is different.

It’s a curious one really. Think of a World Cup, and the magic comes from the perception of what the South American sides bring to the fray. Argentina’s fixtures have delivered drama, the lows of the Saudi reverse to the highs of Messi’s strike against Mexico, but the latter encounter was a war of attrition. Arguably, the most impressive aspect of their performance was that when they grabbed the lead, they never ever looked like losing it. Brazil could be described in similar terms.

The international sphere is prime territory for sweeping generalisations, and there’s a tendency to portray the European outfits as more efficient and calculated than nations from other confederations when it comes to getting over the line.

Tournament-winning Italian and German teams will be described in such terms. But it could be argued now that Brazil and Argentina have attributes that are more in line with those characterisations. More European than the Europeans themselves.

This isn’t quite a new phenomenon; Brazil’s 1994 side wasn’t beloved because of a pragmatic streak. The original Ronaldo, whose presence on the big screen caused a stir, enlivened the 2002 success. A conservative streak is what bonds their most successful sides of recent memory. This victory was a case in point.

There was a discipline in their defensive positioning that was apparent throughout. When one of the full-backs advanced forward, Casemiro would drop back defensively to split the centre-halves.

​They always seemed to have a block of four lined up as protection, even when they were on the offensive. Tite admitted to being worried by the pace of the Swiss on the counter, with Breel Embolo the primary threat.

He went on to speak about maintaining systems, and the team creating stars rather than one star creating a good team. Neymar’s name was naturally brought up and he asserted that the PSG star was missed but the essence of his point is that they have developed a structure which means they can cope without him.

Flaws could be picked in that argument. It was Fred that technically stepped into Neymar’s shoes, and creativity was absent until the final quarter when subs Rodrygo and Bruno Guimares made their presence felt.

It was the relentless introduction of quality players which eventually wore down the Swiss. Perhaps those aces in the pack allow Tite to concentrate on defeat being out of the question before pressing on to take the win. With progression secured, he can reasonably say it’s working.

A 20-year wait for this trophy requires acceptance that the samba beat might just have to be replaced by an unfamiliar tune – 1-0 to the Brazil.