Five-time winners Brazil get their World Cup underway in a Group G clash against Serbia with Neymar looking to get his hands on the famous trophy for the first time. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 7.00pm Irish time on Thursday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and BBC1. The game is also being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

Serbia:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Predrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdjan Babic

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic

Forwards: Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Djuricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic

What is the head-to-head record like?

The countries have met twice before, with two Brazil wins, including a 2-0 in Moscow during the group stage of the last World Cup.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

We've Tuesday's daily update below plus a selection of pieces on the elder statesmen of the tournament including one from one of Ireland's heroes from the 1990 and 1994 finals, John Aldridge.

Read More

The hosting of the tournament in Qatar has been shrouded in controversy since it was awarded to the Gulf state in 2010. Miguel Delaney has looked back at previous World Cups that have been overshadowed by the politics involved.

Read More

And the controversy hasn't stopped since the competition began with FIFA's threat to book any captain who wears the 'OneLove' inclusivity armband the latest talking point.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Brazil are odds-on favourites at 4/9 with Serbia 11/2 and the draw 16/5.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Tite and Dragan Stojkovic on Independent.ie when they face the press ahead of the game.