Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal with Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta

With Neymar back fit and back in the goals, Brazil will be hoping to take another step towards a sixth World Cup crown this week when they face Croatia in the last eight. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 3.00pm Irish time on Friday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and BBC1. The game is being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Seville), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalaic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (1899 Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have played each other four times in the past since first playing out a 1-1 draw on 17 August 2005. The Seleção have won all three further meetings including a 1-0 and a 3-1 at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups respectively.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Roy Keane was impressed by Brazil after they dismantled South Korea in thee last 16 but was less than happy with their celebrations. The team also displayed a banner supporting Seleção legend Pele in his health battle.

Croatia had to battle a lot harder to progress after coming from behind against Japan, before eventually prevailing on penalties. We've Daniel McDonnell's analysis as Luka Modric's own last dance gets at least one more step plus the match repot here.

Daniel also has this piece on the tournament as a whole that's well worth a read, while Tommy Conlon hasn't been impressed by the use of technology so far.

What are the match odds?

Brazil are odds-on favourites at 4/11 with the Croats 8/1 and the draw after 90 minutes 7/2.

What do the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Tite and Zlatko Dalić when they face the press ahead of the game.