Big match preview: Parking the bus won’t be good enough to end Ireland’s wretched run

Daniel McDonnell

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There must have been times during this long winter of unnecessary investigations and coaching reshuffles when Stephen Kenny yearned for the simple business of preparing for football matches.

But his opening World Cup qualifier in Belgrade, for so long suspended in the distant future, is now coming at him fast. When he wakes up this morning, there will be no more time for theoretical discussions. You can be sure that in quiet moments since a nightmare November window, he has run over selection scenarios for Serbia in his head. Yet he’s learned the hard way in this gig about planning too far down the road.

The weekend injury sustained by Conor Hourihane and the confirmation Caoimhín Kelleher will be unable to replace Darren Randolph means that whatever he had in mind a week ago has been altered, whatever about his perspective four months back.

