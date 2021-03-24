Big match preview: Parking the bus won’t be good enough to end Ireland’s wretched run

There must have been times during this long winter of unnecessary investigations and coaching reshuffles when Stephen Kenny yearned for the simple business of preparing for football matches.

But his opening World Cup qualifier in Belgrade, for so long suspended in the distant future, is now coming at him fast. When he wakes up this morning, there will be no more time for theoretical discussions. You can be sure that in quiet moments since a nightmare November window, he has run over selection scenarios for Serbia in his head. Yet he’s learned the hard way in this gig about planning too far down the road.

The weekend injury sustained by Conor Hourihane and the confirmation Caoimhín Kelleher will be unable to replace Darren Randolph means that whatever he had in mind a week ago has been altered, whatever about his perspective four months back.

In the sports journalism game, there is a tendency to overestimate the importance of games but the hyperbole is justified here.

Put simply, the stakes are incredibly high for Kenny after a damaging autumn. History books have little scope to reflect the impact of Covid dramas and injury crisis; a record of eight games with no wins and one goal scored will live longer and that’s why he is under pressure to deliver.

The length of time he gets in the job will be determined by a more nuanced analysis, but the natural fear is that confidence in the project is drained the longer the run goes on. A strong March window is required for a bit of breathing room.

With a full-strength back four and an on-song Shane Duffy at the heart of it, positioned in front of experienced goalkeeper Darren Randolph, then it could be argued that Ireland might be better served defending their 18-yard box and telling the Serbs to play through them.

But with rookie goalkeeper Mark Travers in line for a competitive debut, serious questions mark around Duffy’s form and fitness and a dearth of defensive midfielders and resourceful strong-running target men suited to the backs against the wall effort, then it would be detrimental to employ a strategy effectively based around praying for good luck.

There’s a balance to be struck, and Kenny acknowledged as much. He knows there will be periods where Ireland will find themselves on the back foot, but the danger would be to willingly invite that pressure on with questions around the strength of your own foundations.

“You can’t on one hand give instruction and then just, all of a sudden, rip everything up and just say we’re going to defend well with a low block and just knock it into the channels,” he said. “I do respect Serbia, I’m not naive. I realise they have a lot of very good attacking players and a lot of talent and we will have to be cognisant of that.

“There’s nothing wrong with good defending. It’s important that we defend well, we are not neglecting the importance of defending.

“When you’re playing a team like Serbia sometimes there will be periods of the game where certainly they find a rhythm with their passing and find a flow. There will be periods where we’ll have to defend and defend well but we shouldn’t limit our expectations in terms of when we are in possession.”

Midfield, as ever, is a concern. Hourihane and James McCarthy were first-choice options and the door may now open for Anderlecht’s Josh Cullen as a ball-playing option from deep. Jayson Molumby hasn’t played much at Preston, while Jason Knight is happier in a more advanced role but it’s possible Alan Browne will be favoured.

Kenny was coy on questions around deploying Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same side but conceded it will happen at some stage in the next week and the time could be now with Doherty’s versatility referenced. He could start on the right with a dual purpose to cut inside and help in central areas in case the away side are over-run.

Doubts still surround the sharpness of James McClean and Aaron Connolly even though they have both travelled and it’s plausible they could be kept in reserve. Luton’s James Collins may be tasked with the central brief with runners feeding off him. Callum Robinson is a player in that equation too. The hope is that a change of scenery might stir a resurgence from players who have lost their way at club level. His Serbian counterpart Dragan Stojkovic has a stronger hand but, like Kenny, has a reasonably short window to outline his strategy.

For all the importance of this game, recent history has taught us that these closed-doors fixtures can be cagey, slow-burning affairs, especially for players who’ve had long seasons. There’s a difference between extreme caution and calculated patience. Kenny’s hopes rest on finding a happy medium.