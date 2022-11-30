Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Mexico during the World Cup Group C match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar

Lionel Messi's hopes of adding the ultimate prize to his glittering trophy room are on the line tonight as Argentina take on Poland in their final Group C clash. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 7.00pm Irish time on Wednesday at Stadium 974 in Doha

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and BBC1. The game is also being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

What are the squads?

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriquez (Real Betis).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

Poland:

Goalkeepers: Kamil Grabara (FC Copenhagen), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Kaminski (VfL Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

What is the head-to-head record like?

The countries have met 11 times before, with six Argentina wins, three for Poland and two draws. Should Argentina fail to win this one then a Saudi Arabia win over Mexico at the same time will see the South Americans go out.

We've Wednesday's daily update below and Roy Curtis also covered Messi's ability to inspire wonder in his column yesterday.

That Messi magic was on display in Saturday's win over Mexico which has kept the Argentina challenge alive. Poland sit on top of the group after following up their own draw with Mexico with a win over Saudi Arabia. There's a report and reaction on those matches below.

And we also have Daniel McDonnell's latest piece from Qatar for you here.

What are the match odds?

Argentina are heavy favourites at 2/5 with Poland 7/1 and the draw 16/5.

What the managers have to say?

Lionel Scaloni:

“Obviously after a victory against Mexico, we are feeling better emotionally. We are on the right path now.

“Have we recovered our identity after the (Messi) goal? It depends on how you see it, because then we had to defend the result, whatever it took. That’s football. It’s tough.

“We had a couple of chances after the goal to get a bigger result, at the end of the match we managed to do that, and that’s what counts.

“That’s our identity – we fight for every single ball and try to be strong. That’s what we asked our players (for) ahead of the match, and that really reassured us – that’s what we saw on the pitch. Yes, the first half wasn’t great, but we saw our players fighting.”

Czeslaw Michniewicz:

“It’s not only a match between Lewandowski and Messi – it’s not tennis, it’s not one-on-one”.

“It’s a great question, how to stop Lionel Messi – I think all the world has been thinking about it for years, and I don’t think we’re ever going to find out the final answer.

“Today at the briefing we said that Messi behaves on the pitch like Alberto Tomba on the slope. He is able to avoid everyone like Tomba, get around everyone. So I need to put our players to make it difficult for Messi, because if he is able to ride through easily, he will score easily. We need to do it with teamwork.”