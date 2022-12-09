| 1.1°C Dublin

live Argentina v Netherlands: Messi & Co take on Dutch in World Cup quarter-final

Argentina fans react inside the stadium before the match after Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup after losing the penalty shootout to Croatia Expand

Close

Argentina fans react inside the stadium before the match after Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup after losing the penalty shootout to Croatia

Argentina fans react inside the stadium before the match after Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup after losing the penalty shootout to Croatia

Argentina fans react inside the stadium before the match after Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup after losing the penalty shootout to Croatia

Paul Shaughnessy

Argentina take on the Netherlands at Lusail Stadium in Doha for the chance to face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy