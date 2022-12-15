Paris St Germain stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will go head-to-head in the World Cup final (PA)

Holders France and Kylian Mbappe stand between his PSG teammate Lionel Messi's hopes of adding the ultimate prize to his glittering trophy room by leading Argentina to World Cup. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 3.00pm Irish time on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2, BBC1 and ITV One. The game is being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriquez (Real Betis).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

France:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

Defenders: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamencano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), Axel Disasi (Monaco), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

What is the head-to-head record like?

The countries actually played each other at the first ever World Cup back in 1930, a 1-0 Argentina win in Montevideo during the group stage. Argentina would go on to reach the final on that occasion as well, losing 4-2 to hosts Uruguay.

Of the 12 games they've played in total there were a further two in World Cups, a 2-1 Argentina win in the 1978 groups during La albiceleste's run to their first title and a classic 4-3 win four years ago in the last 16 as France prevailed en route to their second crown.

Overall, Argentina have six wins, France have three and there have been three draws.

What are the match odds?

There's little between the teams but France are marginal favourites at 17/10 with Argentina 9/5 and the draw after 90 minutes 19/10.

What do the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Lionel Scaloni and Didier Deschamps when they face the press ahead of the game.