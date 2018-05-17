Argentina apologise for publishing World Cup guide that included how to seduce women

The advice, which has been condemned as sexist, was part of a course entitled "Language and Russian Culture", "Thinking of the World Cup" and included the tips "Be clean, don't be negative and don't treat women as objects".

"An internal investigation ... concluded that part of the material was printed in error. It does not reflect the thinking of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), nor its president Claudio Tapia, nor any of its directors," the association said in a statement.

Tapia visited Russia House, a cultural institute, in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to personally apologise for the gaffe.