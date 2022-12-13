Argentina 3 Croatia 0, Player Ratings: Messi and Alvarez lead the way in impressive victory

Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their third goal with Lionel Messi

EMILIANO MARTINEZ: Following quarter-final penalty-saving heroics, the Aston Villa goalkeeper did not face a shot of any note. 6 (out of 10).

ARGENTINA

NAHUEL MOLINA: Scored his first senior goal in the win over the Netherlands but it was his defensive work which stood out here. 7.

CRISTIAN ROMERO: A strong display alongside Otamendi at the heart of defence, coping well with whichever system Croatia adopted throughout the contest. 7.

NICOLAS OTAMENDI: Like Romero, was largely untroubled and made his presence felt when required. 7.

NICOLAS TAGLIAFICO: In the side for the suspended Marcos Acuna and will be hoping to retain his place for Sunday’s final. 7.

RODRIGO DE PAUL: Happy to do the dirty work as well as occasionally turning on the style and is a key part to the way Lionel Scaloni’s team play. 7.

ENZO FERNANDEZ: Such an enterprising midfielder who will be in the running for team of the tournament as he continues to put in eye-catching performances. 8.

LEANDRO PAREDES: Came into the side as Scaloni changed shape and rarely wasted possession in a dogged display. 7.

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER: The Brighton man is a workmanlike addition to a forward line bursting with talent and has yet to have a bad game in Qatar. 7.

LIONEL MESSI: Now just one game away from lifting the World Cup at his fifth attempt and his superb spot-kick set Argentina on the way before he brilliantly laid on Alvarez’s second of the evening. 9.

JULIAN ALVAREZ: Won the penalty before hitting a brace, first with a smart finish after a solo run and then tucking away after some Messi magic. 9.

SUBSTITUTES:

LISANDRO MARTINEZ (for Paredes, 62): On to help keep things tight at the back and did the job. 6.

PAULO DYBALA (for Alvarez, 74): A first appearance at the finals for the experienced Roma striker, who kept the Croatia defence busy. 6.

EXEQUIEL PALACIOS (for De Paul, 74): On to give De Paul a well-earned breather. 6.

JUAN FOYTH (for Molina, 86): Given a taste of a World Cup semi-final. n/a.

ANGEL CORREA (for Mac Allister, 86): Another late change to keep things fresh. n/a.

CROATIA

DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC: Conceded the penalty which saw Argentina break the deadlock and helpless as Alvarez then took centre stage. 5.

JOSIP JURANOVIC: Found wanting as Alvarez bundled through to score the second and did not recover. 5.

DEJAN LOVREN: Could not deal with the threat of Alvarez and never settled into the game. 5.

JOSKO GVARDIOL: Has looked superb at the back for Croatia but the highly-rated youngster was shown up by Messi in the build-up to the third goal. 5.

BORNA SOSA: A tough night for the Stuttgart full-back, who was hauled off at half-time. 4.

MARCELO BROZOVIC: Started well but part of a midfield that was over-run in the closing stages of the first half, when Argentina struck twice. 5.

LUKA MODRIC: The 37-year-old still has the legs of someone 10 years younger but the 2018 Ballon D’Or winner could not inspire Croatia to consecutive World Cup finals. 6.

MATEO KOVACIC: Strong and brave in the challenge and stormed forward on occasion but his influence wilted as the game wore on. 6.

MARIO PASALIC: Had very little impact on the tie before being replaced at the interval. 5.

IVAN PERISIC: The experienced campaigner levelled in the 2018 semi-final win over England but, barring a couple of long-range efforts, did not come close to a similar outcome here. 5.

ANDREJ KRAMARIC: Marshalled well by an experienced Argentinian defence. 5.

SUBSTITUTES:

NIKOLA VLASIC (for Pasalic, 45): Could count himself a little unfortunate not to have earned a starting place but had little impact off the bench. 5.

MISLAV ORSIC (for Sosa, 45): Another whose introduction did little to alter things. 5.

BRUNO PETKOVIC (for Brozovic, 50): Added more of a focal point to the attack as Croatia chased the game. 6.

MARKO LIVAJA (for Kramaric, 72): A tough ask to come on and change the game at such a late stage. 5.

LOVRO MAJER (for Modric, 81): Replaced his skipper late on. 5.