‘Absolutely amazing’ – Roy Keane reacts to Saudi World Cup shock after heated row with Graeme Souness

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari hits the winner past Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina during the Group C match in Lusail City, Qatar today.

Roy Keane was embroiled in a heated on-air debate with fellow ITV Sport pundit Graeme Souness, as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in one of the biggest World Cup shocks of all-time.

Ranked 51st in the world, Saudi Arabia were nearly blown away in the first half as Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Argentina had three goals ruled out for offside.

Yet the outsiders turned the game in a stunning 10-minute period after half-time, with Saleh Al-Shehri firing an equaliser with a low effort and Salem Al Dawsari hitting a stunning winner.

Saudi Arabia were cheered by their raucous support and dug deep, throwing themselves in front of everything as they sealed an unforgettable victory.

"Absolutely amazing," declared Keane. "At 1-0 down, you are thinking they are hanging in there and they are on the ropes. They get a goal back and go on to win the game.

"It's a great reminder to anyone watching the game of football that if you think you can just turn up and rely on your quality to get over the line, you are sadly mistaken.

"Argentina were dreadful in the second half. Saudi Arabia… all credit to them. They stayed in the game, they competed and it's an amazing result for them.

"When they got to 2-1, they had something to hold on to and Argentina didn't show their quality. They have to do better.

"When it was getting physical, you would think Argentina would be up for a street fight, but they just relied on their quality and it wasn't there."

Earlier in the ITV Sport broadcast, Keane and Souness were embroiled in a heated argument over Argentina's first-half penalty, as the duo disagreed over a decision that was awarded after a VAR review.

"I don't think that's a penalty," declared Keane, with Souness quick to disagree.

"He's (the defender) not looking at the ball," said the Liverpool legend.

"He doesn't know where the ball is and is just interested in the Argentinian player. He doesn't know when it's been kicked, he's not looking - I think that is a pen."

Keane didn't hold back as he was quick to voice his frustration: "No no no! All this will do is encourage diving. He's (Paredes) dragging him (the defender) down."

Souness then accused Keane of not listening to presenter Laura Woods as tempers began to rise.

"I heard exactly what she said. This will encourage diving - I'm here to give my opinion. That's not a pen!

"I'm here to give my opinion that's not my pen I'll say it again - that's my opinion. That's my opinion. I'm here to give my opinion that's not a penalty', before he repeated: 'I'm here to give my opinion that's not a penalty."

Souness then suggested Keane may learn something by listening more and the Irishman added: "We are going to have more penalties at this World Cup than ever before if that is given."