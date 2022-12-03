| 6.4°C Dublin

A game that started out in muck and nettles in the industrial age is now trapped in the matrix of technology

Tommy Conlon

No smooth road to utopia, as Varistas take science to the extremes

The whole of the ball was deemed not to be out of play in the build-up to the goal that led to Japan's controversial winner against Spain in Group E. Expand

The whole of the ball was deemed not to be out of play in the build-up to the goal that led to Japan's controversial winner against Spain in Group E.

In the battle between man and machine, it’s hard to know who should win and who should lose, or, indeed, if it ought to be a perpetual drawn game between the two.

Because your sympathies are, naturally, with the human in this fundamental struggle for the balance of power. But the human’s infinite capacity for error and folly sends you running back to the cold comforts of the machine with its promise of omniscience and its scrupulously impartial rulings.

