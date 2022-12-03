In the battle between man and machine, it’s hard to know who should win and who should lose, or, indeed, if it ought to be a perpetual drawn game between the two.

Because your sympathies are, naturally, with the human in this fundamental struggle for the balance of power. But the human’s infinite capacity for error and folly sends you running back to the cold comforts of the machine with its promise of omniscience and its scrupulously impartial rulings.

If the machine could voluntarily talk, its first words would probably be to complain about the constant meddling in its processes from those damn fool humans.

To which we would reply that it should be bloody grateful to us for bringing it into the world in the first place. But now we have another Frankenstein on our hands, unable to control our own creation.

We thought technology could pave the way to utopia for us; instead, it merely solves old problems by replacing them with new ones.

As in most other human affairs, high-end sport was also supposed to be a beneficiary of the artificial intelligence that would take our judicial systems onto a higher plane, thereby making all those incompetent decisions and blatant injustices a thing of the past.

This would be especially important in a milieu where fairness and merit and justice are supposed to be fundamental pillars of the whole sporting edifice.

For a century and more, these basic principles were bedevilled by the human failings of error and dishonesty.

But, with the visual revolution in broadcast coverage galloping ahead towards the new millennium, the incontrovertible evidence delivered by the all-seeing eye of the cameras would become the decisive weapon in the pursuit of justice and fairness.

Governing bodies across every sport were being compelled to integrate the technology into their judicial machinery, supplanting the naked eye and the impulsive reaction of referee or umpire. Was the ball in or out? The Cyclops will tell us and all will be well.

Kaoru Mitoma was deemed to have kept the ball in play in the build-up to Japan's winner against Spain. Japan's win effectively eliminated Germany. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Whatsapp Kaoru Mitoma was deemed to have kept the ball in play in the build-up to Japan's winner against Spain. Japan's win effectively eliminated Germany. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Tragically, the rise of the machines hasn’t exactly turned the world of games into a happy valley.

The evidence, for example, routinely acquired by multiple cameras from multiple angles is not always incontrovertible. It is frequently subjected to that most baleful of mortal processes, personal interpretation: that old chestnut which has been with us since the first referee’s whistle was tooted back in Victorian times.

In soccer, the chaps sitting in front of a bank of monitors, the Vars, might have the benefit of instant replays from a panoply of angles, and still they are capable of getting it wrong.

The referee can be summoned to the pitchside monitor for his own personal examination of the evidence and still get it wrong, too.

Interpretation of the tackle, for instance, is baked into the DNA of the game. The computer can show the tackle from umpteen perspectives, but it cannot decide if it’s a foul or not.

Muggins with the whistle or the Varistas at their screens still have to make the call. And there we are again, back to human frailty with the machine whistling Dixie in the background. As it was in the beginning is now and ever shall be, technology bedamned.

On Friday afternoon, Uruguay were denied two stonewall penalties against Ghana in Qatar. If one of them had been awarded and converted, they were most likely through to the round of 16. Instead, they are on their way home, fuming at the injustice of it all.

But, still, the onward march of the computer age continues. And it is producing solutions here and there, not least with that venerable source of ancient and modern aggravation, the offside rule.

The latest techno-gimmick is a sort of 3D animation graphic showing the precise alignment of the forward and the defender in a contested offside decision.

Var ball

Whatsapp Var ball

The software is regularly producing definitive images which settle even the most marginal of marginal calls.

But, wouldn’t you know it, there is a problem with this development, too, in that it is trending towards a literalness which jars against the lived experience of the game.

It is producing a level of precision which goes beyond mere accuracy and borders on the extreme.

So that, if even a player’s finger is ahead of the last defender, he is deemed to be offside. The computer is a literal instrument, a slave to its own logic, interfacing in this case not with a scientist at his desk, but in a heaving stadium where primitive passions are at play.

It becomes then a sort of clash of civilisations, between the digital age and the coliseum age, with footballers the latter day gladiators, being governed not by the whim of the emperor on his throne but by the remote calculations of the algorithms.

It all seems a tad incongruous, not unlike if the GAA decided to hire Kraftwerk to do the half-time show at a Munster final in Thurles.

The computer’s implacable literalness reached a pinnacle of the absurd on Thursday when it seemed that virtual reality took precedence over actual reality. Japan’s second goal against Spain, in the 51st minute, came from a ball that had crossed the endline.

Kaoru Mitoma was chasing it down and reached it a fraction too late; but he completed the action anyway, cutting it back across the face of the goal for Ao Tanaka to bundle it home from point-blank range.

Replay after replay showed the ball was definitely, conclusively over the endline when Mitoma reached it.

Ah, but then the Varistas in their games room activated the technology and began scanning the imagery in question: the ball, the white line, the green grass, the outstretched foot.

And while the eyes of all humanity know the ball is out of play, the machine, like HAL 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey, decides to assert its authority.

The ball is not out, no matter how many people say that it is. The part of the sphere that is touching the grass is well over the line, but the curvature further up on it, the belly of the ball, is apparently protruding by the width of a human hair inside the edge of the white line.

The chaps in the Var room are seeing one thing with their own eyes but are being told another thing by the omniscient cyber-Solomon.

And, no longer able to trust themselves, they acquiesce to HAL’s vision and report back to the referee that the ball is good and, therefore, the goal stands. It is the goal that ultimately takes Japan into the round of 16 and that, in effect, knocks Germany out of the World Cup.

Famously, in the 1966 World Cup final, West Germany were also on the wrong side of a decision about whether the ball had crossed the goal line or not.

But that was a lifetime ago, when all the game had was a linesman and a referee caught up in the moment, compelled to make a monumental call without help from anyone.

Fifty-six years later, the adjudication process has been transformed by technology. But was the decision last Thursday any more wise than it was back then?

A game that started out in muck and nettles in the industrial age is now increasingly trapped in the Matrix, the mainframe computer, caught between the real world and the virtual, not knowing whether it should take the blue pill or red pill and so may end up taking both.