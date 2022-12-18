| 12.8°C Dublin

A fairytale ending for the World Cup after an evening when dreams and nightmares came to life

Daniel McDonnell

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrate with the FIFA World Cup Trophy as he is lifted up by team-mates following victory over France via a penalty shootout Expand

After a World Cup that rewrote the rules for all of the wrong reasons, a final that will make every other decider in our lifetime feel like an anti-climax.

In an era where news cycles move faster than ever before, the window for pause and reflection on what has just happened is incredibly tight.

