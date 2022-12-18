After a World Cup that rewrote the rules for all of the wrong reasons, a final that will make every other decider in our lifetime feel like an anti-climax.

In an era where news cycles move faster than ever before, the window for pause and reflection on what has just happened is incredibly tight.

Seconds after Gonzalo Montiel’s decisive spot-kick was converted, the focus immediately shifted to Lionel Messi and the incredible end to his story, the little genius surrounded and swept up by a tsunami of emotion.

The only downside of getting caught up in those incredible scenes is that it risks relegating the details of what actually unfolded from the picture book, a World Cup final that should never be forgotten where a sledgehammer was taken to logic.

Won’t somebody think of the clichés? These games are supposed to turn on a moment or two.

Think of the finals of recent memory and a solitary image tends to stick in the mind even if it’s not always a positive one. Baggio’s penalty, Zidane’s headbutt, Higuain’s miss. Go back in time and it’s the Tardelli celebration, the Russian linesman, the Carlos Alberto wondergoal.

Expand Close Lionel Messi celebrates winning the World Cup after his fifth tournament with Argentina, his first appearance coming in Germany in 2006. Photo: Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lionel Messi celebrates winning the World Cup after his fifth tournament with Argentina, his first appearance coming in Germany in 2006. Photo: Getty Images

Best of luck with this one, ‘Reeling in the Years’ producers.

By the end of extra-time at Lusail Stadium, a final venue selected by Qatar because they want the location to be the city of the future, everyone present recognised they were living through a game for the ages.

It was littered with moments that might have lasted for a lifetime in isolation.

Messi’s penalty, the breakthrough goal, might have been enough in a more sober final.

The stunning Argentina team move for Angel Di Maria’s second has been compared to the Brazil 1970 interaction that paved the way for Alberto.

Then came the collapse, Messi being shoved off the ball by Kingsley Coman in the lead-up to Kylian Mbappe’s stunning right-footer that sent the match to extra-time.

Imagine if that had proved crucial, the age-related angles that might have spun out of it. Messi on the ground, as the youngsters finished stronger.

Forget all of that. In extra-time, we appeared to have the money shot, 1986 only better with Messi bagging the winner, even if most of the crowd needed the big screen and confirmation. VAR had no issues to fully recognise it.

The perfect ending. Too perfect. Then came Montiel’s handball, the jump that might have defined the rest of his life if the shoot-out had gone in another direction. His obituary would have started with the words, “Gonzalo Montiel, the man whose handball …”

Mbappe’s penalty conversion put him in an exclusive World Cup final hat-trick club with Geoff Hurst, the kind of achievement which is not supposed to end the day as a footnote.

Not in the real world. But this was an evening where historic events were out of date within seconds. The breathless injury-time of extra-time somehow managed to elevate the drama to another level.

It felt like somebody had pressed the pause button when the ball dropped to Randal Kolo Muani, the 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker, in the 123rd minute. Only Emi Martinez was switched on to what was happening.

He was still picking himself up from his wonder save when Argentina were down the other end and Lautaro Martinez was misplacing a header which, if converted, would have made this the first final to be settled by a momentum-swinging ending with a similar personality to a ‘next goal wins’ conclusion to a five-a-side.

And they had to take penalties after all of this, the point where even non-football fans admit that it gets interesting.

When the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak blew the whistle to decide as much, several Argentina players collapsed to the ground. Colleagues who had spent the dying stages of the match in tears on the bench were tasked with trying to rouse them.

The shoot-out spun its own life story. Mbappe and Messi converting ensured that the showpiece could never accurately be remembered as a one-man endeavour. Martinez almost made the spot-kicks all about him, though, his antics in front of the hardcore Argentina fans breaking the resolve of Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni who can at least share the burden of their pain.

Maybe the fallout will be different in France, but the identity of the players who missed almost felt incidental because weakness was understandable after all that unfolded.

They weren’t even mentioned in Didier Deschamps’ post-match press conference, the manager who launched his own assault on convention with a double sub before half-time.

His press conference left more space between the lines than the bold switch to something approaching a 4-2-4 that dragged his team back into the game while also making them vulnerable.

Read More

Maybe the 1998 final is remembered for two moments, Zidane’s header and the dramatic switch-around before kick-off where Brazil’s star Ronaldo was out of the match and then suddenly back in it with conspiracies abound. The FIFA museum here in Qatar includes the original team-sheet submitted with Ronaldo on the bench.

It is known that the French squad have been battling a virus and Deschamps spoke of how all of his squad “had been facing a tricky situation”.

The extension of the abject display to the end of the 90, and the one-sided final that was on the cards until Nicolas Otamendi gave away a penalty, could have made French sickness the story of this defeat. But even that was in old news territory when Deschamps sought to make sense of it all, asserting that all of his starting XI were 100pc fit.

He did appear more energised by the performance of Marciniak, the man in the middle, who got a lot of major decisions right but was given so many decisions to judge by the chaos that he inevitably ended up making a few bad calls.

After a fine tournament, Olivier Giroud suffered the ignominious double of being replaced before half-time and still getting booked in the dying stages of regulation time because his anger at the officiating had spilled over.

All things considered, it was quite the evening for the French front four that Deschamps had trusted all the way through the competition.

Ousmane Dembele departed alongside Giroud and the anonymous Antoine Griezmann was replaced by Coman in what was still a brilliant substitution from Deschamps regardless of all that followed.

Mbappe endured the strangest evening of all, winning the race for the Golden Boot and all the records that came with it yet looking like he would have preferred to be anywhere else when the reward was joining Messi and Martinez for an excruciating presentation.

Even the stage show had a ‘you won’t believe what’s going to happen next’ quality about it, with the Emir allowed to drape a bisht, a Qatari robe, around Messi for the iconic photograph while Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s emperor with no clothes, steadfastly refused to get out of the way.

He couldn’t dampen the mood, however. Strip away the madness, and the ugliness, of this competition and it all did eventually lead to a satisfying conclusion.

Read More

Football isn’t always fair. Games that swing wildly in various directions invariably always leave a legacy of what might have been.

But when everything is said and done, the team that brought more to this competition than any other captured the crown.

It was Argentina’s opening loss to Saudi Arabia that stirred it to life. They improved across the competition as others regressed or believed their hype.

They were the better side in all of their knockout games – something it’s hard to declare with certainty about the French – only to implode twice, suffering disappointments that would have floored others, before somehow managing to summon the strength to avoid the killer blow and holding their nerve in the most exacting test.

“This match was completely insane,” said Lionel Scaloni, the victorious boss.

And yet, the picture that will endure, that of the world’s best player holding its most important trophy, was the logical end to a tournament that was building towards it.