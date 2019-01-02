World Cup 2022 host Qatar to introduce 100 percent alcohol 'sin tax'

World Cup 2022 host Qatar is set to introduce a 100 percent tax on all alcohol sales.

The so-called “sin tax” comes after the conservative Muslim Gulf state pledged to introduce a levy on all “health-damaging” goods.

The policy was revealed when the Qatar Distribution Company, the country’s only alcohol store, released a 30-page list with updated and more expensive prices for beers, wine and spirits.

The company attributed the price rises to the 100 per cent “excise tax”. A government spokesperson later told the AFP News Agency “it is true” when asked about the new tax.

Alcohol prices will likely be a sensitive subject in the run-up to the controversial World Cup in 2022.

Tournament organisers have promised that alcohol will be available, but only in designated areas and not in public spaces.

Online Editors