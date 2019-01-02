Sport Soccer

Wednesday 2 January 2019

World Cup 2022 host Qatar to introduce 100 percent alcohol 'sin tax'

The World Cup takes place in Qatar in 2022
Independent.ie Newsdesk

World Cup 2022 host Qatar is set to introduce a 100 percent tax on all alcohol sales.

The so-called “sin tax” comes after the conservative Muslim Gulf state pledged to introduce a levy on all “health-damaging” goods.

The policy was revealed when the Qatar Distribution Company, the country’s only alcohol store, released a 30-page list with updated and more expensive prices for beers, wine and spirits.

The company attributed the price rises to the 100 per cent “excise tax”. A government spokesperson later told the AFP News Agency “it is true” when asked about the new tax.

Alcohol prices will likely be a sensitive subject in the run-up to the controversial World Cup in 2022.

Tournament organisers have promised that alcohol will be available, but only in designated areas and not in public spaces.

