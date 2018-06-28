Graeme Souness has said that working with Eamon Dunphy 'keeps you on your toes' and that he has really enjoyed doing punditry with the RTÉ analyst in the past.

Graeme Souness has said that working with Eamon Dunphy 'keeps you on your toes' and that he has really enjoyed doing punditry with the RTÉ analyst in the past.

'You know the hand grenade is coming, you just don’t know when' - Graeme Souness on working with Eamon Dunphy

Souness, who is now a part of TV3's Champions League coverage, worked alongside Dunphy for a number of years, and says that the former Ireland international is a 'dear friend'.

Speaking at the launch of TV3's fall schedule, the Liverpool legend added that Dunphy will always launch a 'grenade' during a broadcast, which other pundits have to be ready for.

"Fantastic," Souness said when asked what it's like to work with the outspoken pundit.

"He’s challenging, keep you on your toes. You never know when that hand grenade is coming across the table to you but I enjoyed every minute of it. He’s a dear friend. You know the hand grenade is coming, you just don’t know when it’s coming. He’s played the game, he’s been around it. He knows the game."

Souness also addressed the increasing media hype around the England team, and actually believes that this time around, the players will benefit from all the coverage.

"For the first time in my life, I can never remember the nation being so behind them, in terms of the press, everybody is behind them," Souness said.

"That’s admirable, as an old pro, that’s great to see.

"What the press have done so far is something I’ve never witnessed, they have been really, really supportive. The players will be phoning home half a dozen times a day; they will want to know what is being said. There is a feelgood factor around it at the moment."

Online Editors