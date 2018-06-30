Sport World Cup 2018

Saturday 30 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Portugal POR 0

Blog

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

World Cup LIVE: Will Portugal or Uruguay join victorious France in the last eight?

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after he scored the opening goal
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after he scored the opening goal
Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Uruguay and Portugal
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Not only have Uruguay won all three of their matches so far but they have kept a clean sheet for the entire tournament. Can European champions Portugal change that?

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport