World Cup LIVE: Will Portugal or Uruguay join victorious France in the last eight?
Not only have Uruguay won all three of their matches so far but they have kept a clean sheet for the entire tournament. Can European champions Portugal change that?
Online Editors
Related Content
- John Giles: Brazil aren't as good as I thought but my World Cup dark horses are progressing nicely
- Suarez has two weeks to change World Cup legacy
- Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be contained by one player, says Uruguay boss
- Colombia have already answered some questions England haven't been asked