World Cup LIVE: Samuel Umtiti has headed France in front in St Petersburg
France and Belgium face off in the first semi-final of the 2018 World Cup in what promises to be one of the games of the tournament. Follow all the action from 7pm.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'That is shocking from any player' - John Aldridge on why Eden Hazard could be about to transform his reputation
- Real Madrid agree €105m deal with Juventus for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo
- Eamon Dunphy says England are a 'certainty' to beat Croatia and tips Raheem Sterling to score a vital goal
- Henry keeping low profile as he plots demise of fellow countrymen
- Who will be the Maradona or Pele of the 2018 World Cup? France and Belgium stars lead the way
- POLL: Is it 'coming home'? - Who will win the 2018 World Cup?