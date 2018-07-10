World Cup LIVE: Samuel Umtiti has headed France in front in St Petersburg

Independent.ie

France and Belgium face off in the first semi-final of the 2018 World Cup in what promises to be one of the games of the tournament. Follow all the action from 7pm.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/world-cup-live-samuel-umtiti-has-headed-france-in-front-in-st-petersburg-37101886.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37102339.ece/6a8bb/AUTOCROP/h342/umtiti.jpg