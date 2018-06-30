Sport World Cup 2018

Saturday 30 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA 1

Argentina ARG 1

Blog

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

World Cup LIVE: Angel Di Maria cancels out Antoine Griezmann's penalty with sublime strike

Angel Di Maria of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
Angel Di Maria of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
France's forward Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates after scoring with France's forward Olivier Giroud (L)
Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It's Day 17 of the World Cup and it's the knockout stages. First up is the mouhwatering clash between France and Argentina at 3pm. Follow the action here.

 

Online Editors

