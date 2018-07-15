World Cup final LIVE: France lead cut to two goals after farcical Hugo Lloris error
Croatia and France go head to head at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for the greatest prize in sport. Kick off is at 4pm.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Irish journalist responds to online abuse for wishing England well at the World Cup
- Roy Keane gives his World Cup final verdict and changes his tune on Paul Pogba
- Heart and soul and nationalistic fervour has taken Croatia to the brink
- The making of Kylian Mbappé: How the class clown nicknamed 'Peanut' became the new Messi