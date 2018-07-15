Sport World Cup 2018

Sunday 15 July 2018

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

REPORT

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL 2

England ENG 0

REPORT

France FRA 2

Croatia CRO 1

Blog

World Cup final LIVE: France lead cut to two goals after farcical Hugo Lloris error

France's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their third goal with Corentin Tolisso REUTERS/Carl Recine
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic in action with France's Olivier Giroud
Croatia's Domagoj Vida and Luka Modric on the pitch before the match

Sam Roberts

Croatia and France go head to head at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for the greatest prize in sport. Kick off is at 4pm.

 

Online Editors

