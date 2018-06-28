Belgium Michy Batshuayi striker become an unfortunate hero on social media on Thursday night, as his celebration to greet Adan Januzaj's winning goal against England went horribly wrong.

WATCH: 'Why am I so stupid?' - Michy Batshuayi gives his reaction as his goal celebration goes horribly wrong

Chelsea striker Batshuayi was ridiculed for some horrible misses in Belgium's Group G game against Tunisia last Saturday and he didn't do much to suggest he deserves to be a first choice starter as he started against England in Kaliningrad.

Yet he did create headlines for all the wrong reasons, as his attempts to kick the ball into an empty net as Belgium celebrated Januzaj's was instantly cast into a moment of World Cup comedy folklore.

Striking the ball against the frame of the goal before he ricocheted at high speed back into his face, it was the highlight of a relatively poor game for many viewers watching around the football world.

Batshuayi is known for his jovial exchanges with fans on Twitter and he was quick to laugh at his own expense as he looked at the messages on his account after the game.

"Ahahha I knew I would be f***** the minute I come to my mentions (sic) why am I so stupid bro. Still hurts," he tweeted.

Guys it's all good between them 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1fLdTTc1eE — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) June 28, 2018

His team-mate Alex Witsel joined in with the banter for his team-mate as he posted the above tweet.

Don't worry Michy, we all loved your moment of misfortune.

Post 1-0 Batshuayi - Don't want to oversell it, but this may be the best 33 second clip you'll watch this World Cup. A slow motion replay of a contender for goal of the tournament followed by, well just watch yourself. #rtesoccer #worldcup #ENG #BEL pic.twitter.com/az31Mtc9pg — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 28, 2018

