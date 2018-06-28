Sport World Cup 2018

Thursday 28 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

WATCH: 'Why am I so stupid?' - Michy Batshuayi gives his reaction as his goal celebration goes horribly wrong

Michy Batshuayi was more than a little embarrassed by his goal celebrations
Kevin Palmer

Belgium Michy Batshuayi striker become an unfortunate hero on social media on Thursday night, as his celebration to greet Adan Januzaj's winning goal against England went horribly wrong.

Chelsea striker Batshuayi was ridiculed for some horrible misses in Belgium's Group G game against Tunisia last Saturday and he didn't do much to suggest he deserves to be a first choice starter as he started against England in Kaliningrad.

Yet he did create headlines for all the wrong reasons, as his attempts to kick the ball into an empty net as Belgium celebrated Januzaj's was instantly cast into a moment of World Cup comedy folklore.

Striking the ball against the frame of the goal before he ricocheted at high speed back into his face, it was the highlight of a relatively poor game for many viewers watching around the football world.

Batshuayi is known for his jovial exchanges with fans on Twitter and he was quick to laugh at his own expense as he looked at the messages on his account after the game.

"Ahahha I knew I would be f***** the minute I come to my mentions (sic) why am I so stupid bro. Still hurts," he tweeted.

His team-mate Alex Witsel joined in with the banter for his team-mate as he posted the above tweet.

Don't worry Michy, we all loved your moment of misfortune.

Online Editors

