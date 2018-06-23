Sport World Cup 2018

Saturday 23 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 2

REPORT

Belgium BEL 5

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

South Korea KOR 1

Mexico MEX 2

REPORT

Germany GER 2

Sweden SWE 1

Full Time

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Watch: Toni Kroos produces moment of pure magic in 95th minute to keep German hopes alive

Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates scoring their winner. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates scoring their winner. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Germany's World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread until Toni Kroos stepped up in the 95th minute to score a sensational winner.

It was 1-1 heading into the final minute of stoppage time when Kroos bent the ball in at the far post to stun everyone inside the Fisht Olympic Stadium.

Germany trailed Sweden 1-0 at half-time in what was billed as a must-win World Cup Group F clash.

Ola Toivonen put the Swedes ahead in the 32nd minute. It was a brilliant finish, with a pin-point pass into the box controlled superbly by the striker, who shielded the ball and then lobbed goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The Swedes should really have been 2-0 up by that point but were denied what looked a clear-cut penalty earlier in the first half.

Marcus Berg got in behind the defence and Jerome Boateng's attempted tackle sent him flying. It looked like a penalty but the referee didn't give it and, strangely, neither did VAR.

It meant the Swedes went into the break only 1-0 ahead, but at this stage the defending champions were 45 minutes away from a shock group-stage exit.

Germany, though, hit back three minutes into the second half. Timo Werner, out on the left-hand side, beat his man and crossed into the box. Somehow everyone missed the ball except Marco Reus who stuck out a knee and diverted it into the goal.

The Germans began to dominate possession and Mario Gomez should have put the ball into the back of the net in the 69th minute but missed from six yards. The linesman flagged for offside to spare his blushes.

However, they suffered a huge blow in the 81st minute when Boateng was red carded for a tackle from behind. He was already on a yellow, and initially the referee didn't reach for his pocket, but then changed his mind.

Down to 10 men, Low's side nevertheless ploughed forward looking for a winner and nearly got it in the 92nd minute but Julian Brandt's piledriver stuck the post.

That looked to be that until Kroos prduced one of the greatest escapes.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport