Friday 22 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Ongoing

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

WATCH: Swedish journalist offers Sami Khedira flight home for when Germany 'lose against Sweden'

Sam Roberts

German midfielder Sami Khedira politely declined a reporter's offer of plane tickets for an early flight home ahead of his side's must-win World Cup game with Sweden tomorrow evening.

In a press conference ahead of the game, one Swedish journalist presented Khedira with plane tickets home for him and the German squad.

"When you lose against Sweden on Saturday, you're already on your way home, so I have some boarding passes for you and your teammates," the journalist told Khedira.

Germany's World Cup hopes already hang in the balance after a shock defeat to Mexico in the opening game.

Mexico produced a stunning performance to defeat the defending champions 1-0 in Moscow, while Sweden beat South Korea by the same scoreline to throw Group F wide open.

A loss to Sweden would almost certainly end Germany's defence of the trophy they won in 2014, and also mark what would be their first-ever group-stage exit at a World Cup.

"Thank you so much but maybe we don't need it," Khedira responded to the reporter's tongue-in-cheek offer.

"We don't want to go back home, we are just thinking to win this game. We know after this bad start it's super difficult but we know we are a strong team.

"We analysed the game, we saw Sweden play and we are sure that we are winning this game."

