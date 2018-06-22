WATCH: Swedish journalist offers Sami Khedira flight home for when Germany 'lose against Sweden'

German midfielder Sami Khedira politely declined a reporter's offer of plane tickets for an early flight home ahead of his side's must-win World Cup game with Sweden tomorrow evening.

German midfielder Sami Khedira politely declined a reporter's offer of plane tickets for an early flight home ahead of his side's must-win World Cup game with Sweden tomorrow evening.

In a press conference ahead of the game, one Swedish journalist presented Khedira with plane tickets home for him and the German squad.

"When you lose against Sweden on Saturday, you're already on your way home, so I have some boarding passes for you and your teammates," the journalist told Khedira. Germany's World Cup hopes already hang in the balance after a shock defeat to Mexico in the opening game.

Mexico produced a stunning performance to defeat the defending champions 1-0 in Moscow, while Sweden beat South Korea by the same scoreline to throw Group F wide open. A loss to Sweden would almost certainly end Germany's defence of the trophy they won in 2014, and also mark what would be their first-ever group-stage exit at a World Cup.

"Thank you so much but maybe we don't need it," Khedira responded to the reporter's tongue-in-cheek offer. "We don't want to go back home, we are just thinking to win this game. We know after this bad start it's super difficult but we know we are a strong team.

"We analysed the game, we saw Sweden play and we are sure that we are winning this game."

Online Editors