Sunday 15 July 2018

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

REPORT

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL 2

England ENG 0

REPORT

France FRA 4

Croatia CRO 2

REPORT

WATCH: RTE's brilliant montage captures the highlights of a memorable World Cup as the tournament comes to an end

France's Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the World Cup
Sam Roberts

RTÉ have released a montage of the best moments from the 2018 World Cup as the biggest sporting event on earth drew to a close in Moscow this afternoon.

The tournament concluded as France became world champions for only the second time in their history with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe helped France to a famous victory after overcoming the challenge of Belgium, Uruguay and Argentina in the knock-out stages.

The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup began in the Luzhniki Stadium a month earlier, with hosts Russia storming to a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

RTE's montage captures some of the most iconic moments of the tournament, including Ronaldo's last-minute free kick against Spain, South Korea's shocking win to eliminate Germany and England's unlikely penalty shoot-out triumph over Colombia.

Online Editors

