WATCH: RTE's brilliant montage captures the highlights of a memorable World Cup as the tournament comes to an end
RTÉ have released a montage of the best moments from the 2018 World Cup as the biggest sporting event on earth drew to a close in Moscow this afternoon.
The tournament concluded as France became world champions for only the second time in their history with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.
Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe helped France to a famous victory after overcoming the challenge of Belgium, Uruguay and Argentina in the knock-out stages.
The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup began in the Luzhniki Stadium a month earlier, with hosts Russia storming to a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the opening game.
RTE's montage captures some of the most iconic moments of the tournament, including Ronaldo's last-minute free kick against Spain, South Korea's shocking win to eliminate Germany and England's unlikely penalty shoot-out triumph over Colombia.
France are World Cup champions and we look back on what was a great tournament. Thanks for being there with us. #worldcup #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/IjNf1e3bGO— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 15, 2018
Online Editors
