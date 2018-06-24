WATCH: Roy Keane puts Gary Neville and Ian Wright in their place as World Cup euphoria grips England

England's euphoric football fans are daring to dream World Cup glory beckons for their team after a 6-1 win against Panama on Sunday, but Roy Keane has been quick to burst that bubble of enthusiasm.

Harry Kane's hat-trick paved the way for England's biggest win in World Cup history, with a nation that is famous for allowing their excitement to overwhelm them every four years shedding their pre-tournament pessimism by replacing it with a new belief that their team will be world champions by mid-July.

Former Ireland captain Keane is not so convinced and as he appeared on the ITV Sport panel alongside the very excited former England duo of Gary Neville and Ian Wright, he offered up this much-needed dose of perspective. "I'm kinda of board of the lads tonight because according to these two, England have already won the tournament already," said Keane, pointing an unimpressed finger in the direction of Neville and Wright.

Roy Keane offering some much needed perspective to @IanWright0 and @GNev2 on ITV tonight 😂😂 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/p8A47aj1gp — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 24, 2018

"Don't worry about last 16, quarter-final....final. Try and win the next game of football." Keane went on to offer his view on whether England manager Gareth Southgate should shake up his team and give some squad members a chance to play in their final Group G game on Thursday against Belgium, with both teams alraedy through to the knock-out stages.

"If I was in Gareth's shoes, I wouldn't try to be too clever," he stressed. "Don't try and please everyone. You are on about giving lads from the squad a game. Try and win the next game of football." Keane also poured praise on England skipper Kane as he took his tally for the tournament to five goals in just two games, as he suggested he was less than impressed by Jesse Lingard's celebrations after he scored the best of England's six goals against Panana.

"He is going to be a superstar, an absolute superstar," added Keane of Kane. "Even when he scores, there are no silly dances. He looks like a real proper decent guy and a fantastic player. "Lingard scored a lovely goal as well. He has that in his locker and we have seen it before. It was the goal of the game, but I'm not sure about his dancing afterwards."

Meanwhile, Neville argued England 'should get carried away' by the prospect of a long run in the World Cup, as he suggested skipper Kane is a player who can lead them to glory.

"His 2016 tournament was poor, his lead-up to this tournament was difficult between the injury, the goal that he claimed that brought a bit of pressure, but he is the most important player for England," Neville said.

"This is a top player, a world-class player - and we don't have many. We're always accused of getting carried away as England, but when we do have a player that I think every team in the tournament would want, we should get carried away; we should get carried away by him. "We're always managing expectations but this guy is the real thing, he's the real deal."

Online Editors