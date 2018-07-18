Footage has emerged of three pre-match dressingroom speeches made by France midfielder Paul Pogba on their way to winning the World Cup.

Watch: 'Messi or no Messi, we fight!' - Footage emerges of rousing Paul Pogba speeches ahead of World Cup games

The clips were revealed in a documentary called 'The Blues 2018: At The Heart Of Their Russian Epic' aired by French broadcaster TF1.

The Manchester United star's most rousing speech came ahead of the last-16 victory over Argentina. France trailled 2-1 in the game before fighting back to win 4-3.

Pogba put inconsistent form for his club last season to enjoy a terrific tournament in Russia.

"The details boys. Fellas! We want warriors on the pitch today," said Pogba.

"I don't want to go home tonight. Me, this evening, I'm not going home. Tomorrow, we're staying at the hotel.

"We're going to eat that f**king sauteed pasta again. I don't give a shit, we're not going home. We're going to finish happy. I want us to have a party tonight.

"I want everyone. Today, we run ourselves to death out on the pitch. No one lets anyone else down. No one drops off. On the pitch, we're all together. Good guys and warriors. Soldiers. We're going to kill them today, these Argentines. Messi or no Messi, we don't give a shit.

"We're coming to win the fucking World Cup. We have to get through this to do that. Come on boys!."

He was the chief motivator ahead of the quarter-final triumph over Uruguay.

“It's done, there's no turning back, it's done. We're going to continue, we're going to go til the end. We’ll meet on the 15th of July. All together!”



He delivered his pre-game messages ahead of Sunday's World Cup final with Croatia with more calmness and assurance.

Paul Pogba’s speech before the World Cup final.



“I don’t want to talk too much,” he said.

“We all know where we are. We all know what we want. We know the path we went through. In our hearts, in our eyes, I can see it, we are focused.

“Guys, don’t forget, I might repeat myself, but we are only 90 minutes away from an amazing story. One game. I don’t know how many games we played in our careers, in our lives. But here, it is one game and it will change everything. It will change history.

“There are two teams and one cup. It is the same for them, they want it. We lost a final, we know. We still have it here, here and here (showing hearts, guts and mind).

“Today, we don’t let another team take what is ours. Today we look at each other and we don’t let another team take what is ours.

“I want that tonight we make our place in every French person’s memory. And their kids, their grandkids… Today, 90 minutes to make it into history. For ever, for ever guys.

“So now I am looking at you, I don’t want to shout. I want us to get on the field as warriors, leaders. And after I want to see tears, tears of joy not tears of sadness. Tears of joy on the field and all “kissing each other”, OK?”

