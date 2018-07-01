Ireland manager Martin O'Neill was caught up in one of the more uncomfortable TV moments of the World Cup, after former Croatia boss Slaven Bilic vented his annoyance after his side's dramatic win against Denmark.

WATCH: Martin O'Neill looks on as Slaven Bilic fumes at ITV for showing his reaction to Croatia's win

Bilic was not happy with ITV Sport as they broadcast his reaction to his nation's penalty shoot-out win against the Danes, which sealed their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

While the images did little more than highlight Bilic's delight at Croatia's thrilling win that set-up a last eight clash against hosts Russia next Saturday, the ex-West Ham boss was not happy with ITV's decision to show the football as he asked: "Why are you showing this again."

A clearly angry Bilic was then seen to be fuming as the cameras panned back to him, with his fellow pundits O'Neill and Lee Dixon not quite knowing where to look as presenter Mark Pougatch tried to justify the decision to show the clips.

This was a little awkward, but it made for great TV viewing:

If looks could kill...Slaven Bilic is not at all happy as ITV show his reaction to Croatia’s dramatic win 😡 pic.twitter.com/Gg357V6wCu — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) July 1, 2018

