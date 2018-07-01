Sport World Cup 2018

Sunday 1 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 2

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Spain ESP 1 (3)

Russia RUS 1 (4)

REPORT

Croatia CRO 1 (3)

Denmark DNK 1 (2)

AET

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

WATCH: Martin O'Neill looks on as Slaven Bilic fumes at ITV for showing his reaction to Croatia's win

Slaven Bilic was not happy with the decision to show his reaction to Croatia's win against Denmark
Slaven Bilic was not happy with the decision to show his reaction to Croatia's win against Denmark

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill was caught up in one of the more uncomfortable TV moments of the World Cup, after former Croatia boss Slaven Bilic vented his annoyance after his side's dramatic win against Denmark.

Bilic was not happy with ITV Sport as they broadcast his reaction to his nation's penalty shoot-out win against the Danes, which sealed their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

While the images did little more than highlight Bilic's delight at Croatia's thrilling win that set-up a last eight clash against hosts Russia next Saturday, the ex-West Ham boss was not happy with ITV's decision to show the football as he asked: "Why are you showing this again."

A clearly angry Bilic was then seen to be fuming as the cameras panned back to him, with his fellow pundits O'Neill and Lee Dixon not quite knowing where to look as presenter Mark Pougatch tried to justify the decision to show the clips.

This was a little awkward, but it made for great TV viewing:

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport