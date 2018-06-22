Sport World Cup 2018

Friday 22 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 1

Iceland ISL 0

Ongoing

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

WATCH: Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane comically write-off Russia as they identify potential World Cup winners

Roy Keane, Martin O'Neill and Patrice Evra were a lively panel on ITV's coverage of Brazil v Costa Rica
Roy Keane, Martin O'Neill and Patrice Evra were a lively panel on ITV's coverage of Brazil v Costa Rica
Kevin Palmer

Kevin Palmer

The Ireland management duo of Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane appeared together on the ITV panel for the Brazil v Costa Rica game and they didn't disappoint as they served up some brutally honest and comical comments.

O'Neill and Keane have never held back when offering their opinions and when host Mark Pougatch suggested World Cup hosts Russia are emerging as dark horses to enjoy a lengthy run in the competition, the pair quickly dismissed that notion.

"They have had a great start, two good performances, scoring goals and it's always good for the host nation to do well," stated Keane as he reflected on a Russia side that have beaten Saudi Arabia and Egypt in their opening two games.

"In terms of being a threat to this competition.... nah, forget about it."

Keane's cutting comment had fellow panelist Patrice Evra bellowing with laughter and O'Neill was quick to step in with his own less than complimentary assessment of Russia.

"They have got a couple of centre-backs who are about the same age as myself, so it could be a struggle for the rest of the competition for them," he said with a smile.

Keane was a little more upbeat about some of the other contenders for World Cup glory this summer, as he picked out Croatia as a team to watch after their 3-0 demolition of Argentina on Thursday.

"The Croatia result sent a message and the Brazil performance (2-0 win against Costa Rica)...I think this tournament is warming up nicely," he stated.

O'Neill also gave his verdict on England's hopes, as they look to back up their opening win against Tunisia by beating Panama on Sunday.

ipanews_8777da93-39c0-4ee0-aa53-53820fddfda5_embedded237084111
England captain Harry Kane scored twice in his side’s opening World Cup victory against Tunisia. (Adam Davy/PA)

"In the first half, I thought they played very well (against Tunisia) and I was impressed with them in the second half as they didn't panic and tried to keep the ball," he added.

"They can have a little look at the competition now and outside of Brazil, with their ability and individual quality, they will be thinking we can go a long way in this tournament."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport