Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

Full Time

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

Full Time

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

WATCH: Lionel Messi stuns reporter as he reveals he wore a lucky ribbon against Nigeria

Lionel Messi scored a fine goal as Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 at the World Cup on Tuesday night (Owen Humphreys/PA Images)
Kevin Palmer

In one of the more touching stories of this World Cup, Lionel Messi has revealed he wore a lucky ribbon presented to him by a reporter as he fired Argentina into the second round of the competition against Nigeria on Tuesday.

Messi's wonderful first half goal inspired Argentina's revival after a disastrous 3-0 defeat in their second game in Russia, with their dramatic 2-1 win in their last Group D match setting up a second round clash against France on Saturday.

In a touching exchange after the Nigeria game, Messi was reunited with reporter Rama Pantorotto who had given him a ribbon his mother wears to bring luck and made a surprising revelation.

"My mum told me to give this to you, my mum loves you more than she loves me," Pantorotto told Messi ahead of the Nigeria game.

"I carry her red ribbon for good luck, if you want it, I can give it to you. It’s from my mum so make sure to keep it safe because you’re kind of jinxed now."

When Pantorotto met up with Messi after the Nigeria game, he asked him whether he remembered receiving the ribbon and as he turned down his sock, he confirmed he had worn it as a good luck charm.

A clearly moved Pantorotto looked to the sky as he spoke to his mother down the camera lens to say: "Mum, Messi wore it!"

Messi will doubtless continue to wear the ribbon for the rest of this World Cup and if Argentina go all the way to the final, they may have Mrs Pantorotto to thank.

Online Editors

