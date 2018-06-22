Sport World Cup 2018

Friday 22 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Ongoing

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

WATCH: Goal of the tournament contender from Xhaka puts Switzerland level against Serbia

Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the match between Switzerland and Serbia (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the match between Switzerland and Serbia (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Sam Roberts

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka equalised in spectacular style in his side's World Cup Group E tie with Serbia in Kaliningrad.

A first-half goal from Aleksandar Mitrović had given the Serbs the lead, but Xhaka's stunning effort just after half-time levelled the scores in a vital World Cup clash.

It was Xhaka's tenth goal for his country and surely one of his most important, as the ball spilled loose at the edge of the area and the Arsenal star pounced to send an unstoppable shot flying into the Serbian net.

The Swiss drew their opening game against one of the pre-tournament favourites in Brazil, while an Aleksandar Kolarov goal gave Serbia a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in their first game.

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport