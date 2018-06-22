WATCH: Goal of the tournament contender from Xhaka puts Switzerland level against Serbia

A first-half goal from Aleksandar Mitrović had given the Serbs the lead, but Xhaka's stunning effort just after half-time levelled the scores in a vital World Cup clash.

It was Xhaka's tenth goal for his country and surely one of his most important, as the ball spilled loose at the edge of the area and the Arsenal star pounced to send an unstoppable shot flying into the Serbian net.

"What an absolute stonker from Granit Xhaka"



Let @HamiltonRTE talk you through this brilliant strike. Live now on @Rte2 and @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/1ZrmWUB5wl — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 22, 2018

The Swiss drew their opening game against one of the pre-tournament favourites in Brazil, while an Aleksandar Kolarov goal gave Serbia a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in their first game.