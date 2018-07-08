England erupted with wild celebrations after yesterday’s victory over Sweden put them into the World Cup semi-final for the first time since 1990.

Watch: England fans go wild in IKEA as manic celebrations break out after win over Sweden

In Stratford, London, fans have been captured on film invading the local branch of Swedish furniture store Ikea and jumping on the beds.

Another video showed a security guard entering the shop to put a stop to the celebrations.

Authorities issued warnings as fans in the capital and across the country flocked onto the streets, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Elsewhere, supporters from Brighton to Gibraltar, many wearing England shirts or none at all, danced and sprayed beer into the air to celebrate the historic win.

Chants of "it’s coming home" broke out as England’s place in the semi-finals was secured, with the game set to take place in Moscow on Wednesday night.

Independent News Service