Sport World Cup 2018

Sunday 8 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 2

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Belgium BEL 2

REPORT

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA

Belgium BEL

England ENG

Croatia CRO

Watch: England fans go wild in IKEA as manic celebrations break out after win over Sweden

Josh Gabbatiss

England erupted with wild celebrations after yesterday’s victory over Sweden put them into the World Cup semi-final for the first time since 1990.

In Stratford, London, fans have been captured on film invading the local branch of Swedish furniture store Ikea and jumping on the beds.

Another video showed a security guard entering the shop to put a stop to the celebrations.

Authorities issued warnings as fans in the capital and across the country flocked onto the streets, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Elsewhere, supporters from Brighton to Gibraltar, many wearing England shirts or none at all, danced and sprayed beer into the air to celebrate the historic win.

Chants of "it’s coming home" broke out as England’s place in the semi-finals was secured, with the game set to take place in Moscow on Wednesday night.

Independent News Service

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport