Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

Watch: Eamon Dunphy offers unexpected assessment of 'remarkable nuisance' Marouane Fellaini after Belgium win

TOPSHOT - Belgium's midfielder Marouane Fellaini (R) and England's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Belgium at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Eamon Dunphy has hailed Marouane Fellaini as a 'warrior' and said that the big Belgian is a 'remarkable nuisance' who could help his country land the World Cup.

Belgium beat England 1-0 last night to claim top spot in Group G, with a last 16 clash against Japan next Monday their reward. Fellaini got the nod from Roberto Martinez to start in midfield for the Red Devils against Gareth Southgate's side, and Dunphy was impressed with his display.

The outspoken pundit hasn't always been a fan of the 30-year-old, saying in 2015 that if Fellaini was playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, he would be viewed as a 'circus act'.

However, speaking on RTÉ last night, Dunphy instead heaped praise on the Manchester United midfielder.

"He’s a real warrior," Dunphy said.

"He gets stuck in and he’s got skill. He’s so honest and sticks at the task. He’s a remarkable nuisance, and I mean that in a complimentary way.

"You’d hate to have him playing against you. He’s amazing and someone I really admire.

"Manchester United are going to give him a new contract...I think Jose Mourinho has figured out it’s better to have in your team than against you."

"I wouldn’t necessarily want him in my starting XI, but I admire him."

If Belgium defeat Japan, then they will face either Brazil or Mexico in the World Cup quarter-final in what could be a mouthwatering tie.

