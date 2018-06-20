WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another record as he bags his fourth goal of the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo fired Portugal ahead just four minutes into the first half of their World Cup Group B clash with Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium.
The Real Madrid forward, who scored a hat-trick in Friday's opener against Spain, netted his fourth goal of this summer's tournament with a diving header on the end of a Joao Moutinho cross in the centre of the six-yard box.
GOAL!!! CRISTIANO RONALDO! HE NOW HAS 4 GOALS THIS WORLD CUP! INCREDIBLE!#WorldCup #POR #MAR #PORMAR pic.twitter.com/ce9WmVwOVQ— FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) June 20, 2018
Ronaldo's header put him second on the all-time international goals list with 85 goals, now he only sits behind former Iran international Ali Daei, with 109.
He came close to doubling Portugal's lead just after the half-hour mark but fired his free-kick straight into the wall.
Morocco enjoyed a few spells of impressive build-up play but could not finish as the score at the break was 1-0 in Russia.
