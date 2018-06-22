Sport World Cup 2018

Friday 22 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

WATCH: Brazil coach Tite reveals he injured himself in tumble amid Brazil's dramatic late win against Costa Rica

Tite enjoyed Philippe Coutinho's winner (Petr David Josek/AP)
Tite enjoyed Philippe Coutinho’s winner (Petr David Josek/AP)

Brazil coach Tite revealed he hurt himself celebrating Philippe Coutinho's late strike against Costa Rica as the five-time champions won their first game at the 2018 World Cup.

The competition's most decorated nation were in danger of failing to win either of their first two games in Russia before Coutinho prodded in a stoppage-time opener and Neymar added a second in a 2-0 success.

Brazil had been thwarted on multiple occasions in the second period, with Gabriel Jesus hitting the crossbar and Keylor Navas saving from Neymar, who was once more centre stage when his successful penalty appeal was overturned upon review from the video assistant referee.

However, Coutinho's finish banished the tension and frustration, and led to 57-year-old Tite tumbling onto the pitch during the celebrations among Brazil's squad and coaches.

"It kind of pulled a muscle - it tore some fibres, I think," he said in a post-match press conference.

"I'm limping during the celebration! Ederson and Cassio were there and I was like 'whoa, I'm hurt'. I was going to celebrate with them but I had to limp back!"

Neymar appeared emotional after the game (Alastair Grant/AP)

Up until Brazil's two late strikes, it looked like the most decisive moment had occurred just over 10 minutes from time when Neymar fell backwards to the ground after trying to cut across Costa Rica defender Giancarlo Gonzalez in the box.

At first, referee Bjorn Kuipers gave the spot-kick but the incident was looked at again by VAR and, though Gonzalez did grab at Neymar's jersey as he slipped, the contact appeared minimal prior to the world's most expensive footballer hitting the deck.

"If I was the referee I wouldn't go back on my decision but I respect that because it's subject to interpretation," Tite added.

"We don't need referees to win the game. We just want it to be fair. To me, it was a penalty. Brazil doesn't need any help."

As usual, Neymar had an eventful afternoon. He frequently argued with the referee, earned a caution for punching the ball into the ground and then appeared to sob after the full-time whistle.

Tite again stressed the Paris St Germain forward was still getting back up to speed following his lengthy spell out injured.

"His individuality shows up if the whole group is playing well - we can't put all the responsibility on the shoulders of one player," the Brazil coach said.

"He is resuming a process. He was (out for) three and a half months and he played the full match.

"He's a human being, he needs some time to resume his high standard. But before there is a team that has to be strong and not dependent on him."

Press Association

