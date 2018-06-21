Watch: Argentina fall to pieces after Willy Caballero howler and Lionel Messi is facing more World Cup dejection

A 1-1 draw in their opening Group D game against Iceland meant Lionel Messi and co were under pressure to produce tonight.

Enzo Perez should have given the Argentines the lead in the opening half but shot wide of an empty net after a mix-up in the Croatian defence.

Disaster struck for the South Americans in the 52nd minute after Caballero inexplicably tried to chip a pass to Mercado over the head of Ante Rebic, but he lofted it into the air and the Croatian volleyed it spectacularly over his head and into the net.