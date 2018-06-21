Sport World Cup 2018

Thursday 21 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

Full Time

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Watch: Argentina fall to pieces after Willy Caballero howler and Lionel Messi is facing more World Cup dejection

Argentina 0 Croatia 3

Argentina's Willy Caballero looks dejected after Croatia's Ante Rebic scored. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Argentina are in huge danger of exiting the World Cup in the group stage after their netminder Willy Caballero suffered a moment of madness on a night to forget.

A 1-1 draw in their opening Group D game against Iceland meant Lionel Messi and co were under pressure to produce tonight.

Enzo Perez should have given the Argentines the lead in the opening half but shot wide of an empty net after a mix-up in the Croatian defence.

Disaster struck for the South Americans in the 52nd minute after Caballero inexplicably tried to chip a pass to Mercado over the head of Ante Rebic, but he lofted it into the air and the Croatian volleyed it spectacularly over his head and into the net.

Rebic was perhaps fortunate to still be on the pitch after a poor studs-up tackle on Eduardo Salvio in the first half that only earned him a booking.

It went from bad to worse for Jorge Sampaoli's side with 10 minutes remaining when Luka Modric produced a stunning 25-yard strike to double the Croatians advantage.

Ivan Rakitic made it 3-0 in injury time to complete Argentina's humiliation.

The Barcelona midfielder, who had hit the woodwork with a free-kick moments earlier, rolled the ball home from close range after substitute Mateo Kovacic squared to him.

Online Editors

