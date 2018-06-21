Watch: Argentina fall to pieces after Willy Caballero howler and Lionel Messi is facing more World Cup dejection
Argentina 0 Croatia 3
Argentina are in huge danger of exiting the World Cup in the group stage after their netminder Willy Caballero suffered a moment of madness on a night to forget.
A 1-1 draw in their opening Group D game against Iceland meant Lionel Messi and co were under pressure to produce tonight.
Enzo Perez should have given the Argentines the lead in the opening half but shot wide of an empty net after a mix-up in the Croatian defence.
Disaster struck for the South Americans in the 52nd minute after Caballero inexplicably tried to chip a pass to Mercado over the head of Ante Rebic, but he lofted it into the air and the Croatian volleyed it spectacularly over his head and into the net.
Argentina 0-1 Croatia. Ante Rebic takes advantage of a horrible mistake by Willy Caballero to put Croatia in front #rtesoccer #worldcup #ARG #CRO pic.twitter.com/gccVSjqxpg— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 21, 2018
Rebic was perhaps fortunate to still be on the pitch after a poor studs-up tackle on Eduardo Salvio in the first half that only earned him a booking.
It went from bad to worse for Jorge Sampaoli's side with 10 minutes remaining when Luka Modric produced a stunning 25-yard strike to double the Croatians advantage.
Argentina 0-2 Croatia. "My name is Luka, I play in the second round." Modric scores a stunner to all but send Croatia into the knockout stage #worldcup #rtesoccer #ARG #CRO pic.twitter.com/us5EC1s3oz— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 21, 2018
Ivan Rakitic made it 3-0 in injury time to complete Argentina's humiliation.
The Barcelona midfielder, who had hit the woodwork with a free-kick moments earlier, rolled the ball home from close range after substitute Mateo Kovacic squared to him.
Argentina 0-3 Croatia. Ivan Rakitic nets the goal that his play has deserved and Argentina are well beaten #rtesoccer worldcup #ARG #CRO pic.twitter.com/65QzYN4Zsq— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 21, 2018
