WATCH: Angry football fan hurls beer over reporter after England's World Cup loss to Croatia

Newshub New Zealand reporter Lloyd Burr experienced the backlash to England's World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia at a screening in Croydon, London

The New Zealander was reporting on the game from a London pub when his broadcast was interrputed by an angry supporter who proceeded to throw a beer in his face live on air.

Burr handled it professionally, wiping his face before continuing on with his broadcast.

In a statement, Newshub head of broadcast news Richard Sutherland paid tribute to Burr.

"Everyone here is relieved that they are okay and it's a tribute to them that they carried on working as if nothing had happened," he said.

"However it's unacceptable that reporting staff attempting to carry out their professional duties should be exposed to such thuggish behaviour.

"Anyone who decides to engage in a criminal assault because they're upset about the result of a sporting fixture needs to take a long hard look at themselves and perhaps reconsider their life choices."

You can watch the moment the fan threw the beer over Burr below:

Online Editors