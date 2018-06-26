Getty Images have issued an apology after receiving heavy criticism over a photo gallery titled 'World Cup 2018: Sexiest Fans'.

'Times are changing so why don’t you?' - Getty Images apologise after backlash over 'sexiest fans' photo gallery

The photo agency, who provide pictures to media companies around the world, tweeted the gallery along with the caption:

"Soccer is known as the beautiful game, and that includes its fans. Check out photos of some of the sexiest of them here." The response was very critical, with the Women in Football account summing up many people's feelings when they replied:

"This is 2018….times are changing so why don’t you?" Getty have since removed the tweet and the gallery, and have posted an apology on their website.

"Earlier, we published a piece, 'World Cup 2018: The Sexiest Fans', that did not meet our editorial standards," it says. "We regret the error and have removed the piece. There are many interesting stories to tell about the World Cup and we acknowledge this was not one of them."

