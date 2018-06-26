Sport World Cup 2018

England ENG 6

Panama PAN 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 2

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 0

Colombia COL 3

REPORT

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'Times are changing so why don’t you?' - Getty Images apologise after backlash over 'sexiest fans' photo gallery

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Australia vs Peru - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 26, 2018 Australia fans REUTERS/Max Rossi
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Australia vs Peru - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 26, 2018 Australia fans REUTERS/Max Rossi

Getty Images have issued an apology after receiving heavy criticism over a photo gallery titled 'World Cup 2018: Sexiest Fans'.

The photo agency, who provide pictures to media companies around the world, tweeted the gallery along with the caption:

"Soccer is known as the beautiful game, and that includes its fans. Check out photos of some of the sexiest of them here."

The response was very critical, with the Women in Football account summing up many people's feelings when they replied:

"This is 2018….times are changing so why don’t you?"

Getty have since removed the tweet and the gallery, and have posted an apology on their website.

"Earlier, we published a piece, 'World Cup 2018: The Sexiest Fans', that did not meet our editorial standards," it says.

"We regret the error and have removed the piece. There are many interesting stories to tell about the World Cup and we acknowledge this was not one of them."

Online Editors

