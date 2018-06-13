Spain to hold press conference amid rumours of Julen Lopetegui sacking

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Twitter that the news conference would take place at the team's World Cup base in Krasnodar at 0930 GMT (1230 local time).

Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that Lopetegui, who had only recently extended his contract with Spain, would take over as their coach next season.

The RFEF then said that Lopetegui would leave his job with Spain after the World Cup.