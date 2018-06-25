Spain sneak into top spot in Group B after VAR awards late equaliser to deny Morocco

Spain, 2-1 down thanks to Morocco substitute Youssef En-Nesyri's 81st minute header, were set to finish second and therefore take on Uruguay in the next round.

Their substitute Iago Aspas then flicked the ball into the net in the dying seconds and saw that the flag was up for offside - but the goal was subsequently given following a VAR review.

Spain had gone 1-0 down in the 14th minute when Khalid Boutaib punished a mix-up between Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos, before drawing level five minutes later through Isco's strike.