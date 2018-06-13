Spain players pleaded with Spanish FA not to sack Julen Lopetegui in two-hour stand-off

In a sensational and unprecedented story on the eve of the World Cup, Spain have sacked the 51-year-old, after it was confirmed that he had agreed to succeed Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Madrid president Florentino Perez however only informed Rubiales five minutes before Tuesday’s announcement – three days before their opening World Cup game against Portugal in Sochi – and this was a situation the federation boss was said to find unpalatable.

Already minded to dismiss Lopetegui on Tuesday, the Spanish squad got wind of this, and made a concerted plea to Rubiales to keep the coach in a meeting that lasted over two hours and delayed the planned press conference to discuss the situation by 90 minutes.