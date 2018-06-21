Roy Keane wasn't impressed with either France or Peru this evening and is pleased the South Americans will be exiting the World Cup.

'Shocking' - Roy Keane unimpressed with France and he's glad Peru are heading home from the World Cup

Kylian Mbappe fired unconvincing France into the World Cup second round with a nervy 1-0 win over plucky Peru.

The Paris St Germain forward scored his first goal in Russia to give Didier Deschamps' side a 1-0 victory at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg. Pedro Aquino hit the post for lively Peru, who are still waiting for their first World Cup win since 1978, and the South American side can no longer qualify from Group C.

Despite another below-par display, former French international Patrice Evra on ITV maintained that securing three points was the most important thing for Didier Deschamps' team. Keane said: "I agree with Patrice. The manager, the players will be delighted they're through and hopefully no injuries but when you have that amount of quality in your team, you've got to show it. Forget about champagne football... play some decent football. Play on the front foot.

"I was disappointed with both teams, particularly second half, for not showing enough quality and Peru... I don't think the Peru players realised they were losing because they never even went for it. "The quality on show in the second half was shocking. The French players' decision-making in possession... shocking."

Keane won't be sorry to see the Peruvians exit the tournament. "The word we go back to is quality. In a sense I'm glad they were knocked out because I was getting really frustrated with them. If you are going to lose, lose having a go at it. They never went for it," he added.

The silver lining for France is that some of their younger players are gaining valuable experience, according to the Republic of Ireland assistant manager.

"The plus for France, we talk about their lack of experience, but they'll only get experience by playing in these games. That's a plus for these players. It's another game, another experience, another win at the World Cup

"They will improve as the competition goes on but you expect more from them."

