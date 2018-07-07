Russia v Croatia, World Cup quarter final: Place in the last four against England up for grabs

Independent.ie

So who will England face in the last four of the World Cup? Russia and Croatia go head to head in Moscow.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/russia-v-croatia-world-cup-quarter-final-place-in-the-last-four-against-england-up-for-grabs-37091255.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37091254.ece/f5535/AUTOCROP/h342/rushhhh.jpg