Russia v Croatia, World Cup quarter final: Place in the last four against England up for grabs
So who will England face in the last four of the World Cup? Russia and Croatia go head to head in Moscow.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Harry Kane reveals crucial factor in 2-0 win that took England through to World Cup 2018 semi-finals
- Here is how the players rated in England's World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden
- England through to first World Cup semi final since 1990 following comfortable win over Sweden