Wednesday 27 June 2018

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 1

Costa Rica CRI 0

Ongoing

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 1

Ongoing

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Romelu Lukaku set to miss group decider with England after picking up ankle injury

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku looks set to miss the World Cup clash against England in Kaliningrad on Thursday.

The Manchester United forward is still battling to shake off an ankle injury suffered during the Group G victory over Tunisia.

"He had a really difficult knock against Tunisia and probably tomorrow is one day too early, but I don't think it is going to take any longer than that," Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said.

"We had very good news on the scan. There was no further damage, but it is still uncomfortable.

"I don't think he will be training today, and I think we will make a final assessment tonight in order for him to be involved or not. At the moment, it is still in (the) recovery phase."

Both sides have 100 per cent records in the competition so far, and Martinez voiced his admiration for England.

"What I see is Gareth Southgate has brought all his success from under-21 level and has developed an England culture," Martinez said at a pre-match press conference.

"I think there is a clear structure, there has been a real tactical awareness, there has been a change of system to go into different qualifying games.

"They have found a system that suits this generation. There is a youth about them, an energy, a belief and a real desire."

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen, meanwhile, hailed England captain Harry Kane as "a complete striker".

Tottenham forward Kane has already scored five goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick during the 6-1 rout of Panama.

"What he has done in the league - of course I can only judge by seeing him on TV - he has scored a lot of goals and been very important for Tottenham and the English national team as well," Vermaelen said.

"He is a complete striker. He is strong, he scores goals. For me, he is a world-class striker."

Press Association

