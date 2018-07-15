'Pussy Riot' members wore police uniforms in World Cup pitch invasion

Members of the punk rock band 'Pussy Riot' were wearing police uniforms when they ran onto the pitch during the second half of the soccer World Cup final on Sunday, Reuters photographs showed.

Just after Croatia goalkeeper saved Kylian Mbappe in the 51st minute, four people emerged from the other end of the field.

One made it to the centre circle.

They were quickly tackled by security, and the match resumed after a delay of about one minute.

The women of Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock group, rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012 that sent two members to prison for nearly two years.

Stewards apprehend a pitch invader as Croatia's Dejan Lovren reacts REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A steward apprehends a pitch invader during the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A pitch invader and France's Kylian Mbappe high five REUTERS/Darren Staples

Online Editors