Sport World Cup 2018

Sunday 15 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

REPORT

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL 2

England ENG 0

REPORT

France FRA 4

Croatia CRO 2

REPORT

'Pussy Riot' members wore police uniforms in World Cup pitch invasion

A pitch invader is tackled to the ground by security during the FIFA World Cup Final at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
A pitch invader is tackled to the ground by security during the FIFA World Cup Final at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Members of the punk rock band 'Pussy Riot' were wearing police uniforms when they ran onto the pitch during the second half of the soccer World Cup final on Sunday, Reuters photographs showed.

Just after Croatia goalkeeper saved Kylian Mbappe in the 51st minute, four people emerged from the other end of the field.

One made it to the centre circle.

They were quickly tackled by security, and the match resumed after a delay of about one minute.

The women of Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock group, rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012 that sent two members to prison for nearly two years.

INAL (576) (2).jpg
Stewards apprehend a pitch invader as Croatia's Dejan Lovren reacts REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
UP-FINAL (576).jpg
A steward apprehends a pitch invader during the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
UP-FINAL (575).jpg
A pitch invader and France's Kylian Mbappe high five REUTERS/Darren Staples

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport