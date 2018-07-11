Paul Pogba's classy social media message draws a huge response as France reach World Cup final

Paul Pogba's critics have often accused the France midfielder of allowing his social media antics to detract from his efforts on the field, but he made a hugely positive impression with a Twitter post on Tuesday night.

After a diligent and hardworking performance was pivotal to France's victory over Belgium in the World Cup semi-final, Pogba dedicated the victory to the 12 boys who were pulled out of a cave in Thailand after they were trapped for 12 long days.

This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong 🙏🏾 #thaicaverescue #chiangrai pic.twitter.com/05wysCSuVy — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 10, 2018

It was a message that drew a hugely positive response from Pogba's vast army of social media followers on Instagram and Twitter, with the Manchester United midfielder striking a humble tone after one of the best nights of his career.

Pogba also received praise from his manager Didier Deschamps, who paid tribute to the discipline he showed as France moved into their first World Cup final since 2006.

"All players need to be mentioned but it's true that Pogba was almost everywhere, not only in attack but he was also efficient in defence," Deschamps stated.

"I think [Belgium coach Roberto] Martinez had decided to put (Marouane) Fellaini on him so Fellaini was only worried about Pogba, so of course he had less freedom on the ball, but he knew what to do, he left very little waste. He was more creative in terms of recovery of the ball, one-on-ones, he performed very well.

"Paul has grown in the team, he is a very expressive player. He knows what he has to do and what he does on the pitch can only increase his legitimacy in the group."

Pogba and France will now wait to see who they will face in Sunday's World Cup final in Moscow, with England and Croatia set to do battle in the second semi-final on Wednesday evening.

