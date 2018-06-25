Paul Pogba has once again hinted at problems in his relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, as he side-stepped questions suggesting he could be a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Paul Pogba hints at rifts with Jose Mourinho and says this could be his last World Cup

In an interview with France Football magazine, United and France midfielder Pogba suggested being taken off in big games and then being dropped to the bench by Mourinho put a strain on their relationship, but he insisted his future at United was not on his mind as he plays for France at the World Cup.

"There was little things (with Mourinho) we can say, but nothing after all. These things make you grow also," he stated. "I never had this experience so far, to sit on the bench in a season, after being a starter in the team.

"This is also the coach's job, this is his role, I need to accept that and like I'm always saying, the only answer is on the pitch." Meanwhile, Pogba has hinted he may consider retiring early from international football, after suggesting this summer's World Cup finals in Russia could be his last.

France and Pogba have come under fore for their performance in their opening two matches, even though they have found a way to beat Australia and Peru to seal their passage to the knock-out stages of the competition. Those positive results has not stopped a stream of criticism flowing in the direction of France coach Didier Deschamps and his players, with Pogba clearly tiring of the negativity that has surrounded in in recent months after a poor season with Manchester United.

"This is maybe my last one (World Cup)," he added. "I really want to enjoy this and to forget all the criticism, all the whispers from behind. What only matters to me is what is happening on the pitch. "I'm here to give everything for this jersey, for my team, for France. I really want to win this World Cup.

"Nothing is going to be easy, as you have seen in the World Cup games. Nothing is easy, it's the World Cup. There is no little team or even average players. I know we can do it but there is still a long road to go. We will have to fight and to be strong."

Online Editors