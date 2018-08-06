Sport World Cup 2018

Ofcom says Ian Wright imitating Roy Keane's accent was 'in good humour'

Viewers complained about Wright on ITV’s World Cup Live coverage of the England versus Croatia game.

Ian Wright mocked how ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane, pictured, pronounced the word “final” (Nigel French/PA)
Sherna Noah

TV watchdog Ofcom has assessed complaints that football pundit Ian Wright mocked Roy Keane’s accent and said that the “exchange was intended in good humour”.

Viewers complained about former England striker Wright on ITV’s World Cup Live coverage of the England versus Croatia game.

Wright mocked how ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder Keane pronounced the word “final”.

Ofcom assessed the complaints but decided not to launch an investigation.

“We carefully assessed complaints from viewers who objected to one pundit imitating another’s accent,” it said.

“However, we found the exchange was intended in good humour.”

