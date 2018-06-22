Sport World Cup 2018

Mohamed Salah makes public statement amid rumours Liverpool want him to leave Egypt's World Cup squad

Egypt's Mohamed Salah. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Egypt's Mohamed Salah. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Mohamed Salah has denied widespread rumours in Egyptian press that he will return to Liverpool before Egypt’s final World Cup Group A tie with Saudi Arabia.

Salah missed the Pharaohs’ opening defeat to Uruguay due to the shoulder injury that he suffered in Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid last month, but the Liverpool forward played 90 minutes in their second game against Russia.

The Egypt talisman struck a late consolation penalty in that game as Russia knocked them out of the competition with a 3-1 win, yet that is not the end of Salah's contribution to the competition.

While Egypt will leave the tournament before the knockout stages, Salah has moved to deny reports that Liverpool were coaxing him to leave even earlier.

Salah tweeted earlier saying that despite their disappointing results, there is harmony in the Egyptian camp and their talisman will remain with them to face the poor Saudi Arabian side.

"Everyone in Egypt is together and there is absolutely no disagreement between us," Salah wrote in Arabic.

"We respect each other and the relationship is great."

The president of the Egyptian Football Association backed up Salah’s claims that he will stay in Russia, although he seems to have thought that there was more to the claims about Liverpool’s contact with him than Salah admitted.

"I have no idea about Liverpool," he said in the lead up to his side’s dead rubber match with Saudi Arabia.

"We have our captain Mohamed Salah and under the rules, FIFA requires him to be inside his camp and requires him to stay with his team.

"I do not know what Liverpool meant, but he did not ask his club any questions. He is happy to mingle with his teammates and he was shocked by what the press has written about him and denied it all on social media."

