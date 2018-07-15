Sport World Cup 2018

Sunday 15 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

REPORT

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL 2

England ENG 0

REPORT

France FRA 4

Croatia CRO 2

REPORT

Luka Modric wins Golden Ball from Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann as France beat Croatia to World Cup title

Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove, Harry Kane won the Golden Boot and Kylian Mbappe was the young player of the tournament

Jack Austin

Croatia captain Luka Modric has won the Fifa Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup 2018 despite seeing his side lose in the final to France, 4-2.

It is the second consecutive tournament when the winner has been named as a player on the losing side in the final, after Lionel Messi was awarded it in Brazil 2014.

Modric has covered more distance than any other in the World Cup and becomes the first Croatian to win the award.

The Real Madrid midfielder beat Belgium’s Eden Hazard and France’s Antoine Griezmann to the award.

He scored two goals and had one assist during the seven games in Russia, leading his team to two penalty shootout victories in what was Croatia’s best ever showing in the World Cup.

The award for the young player of the tournament went to Kylian Mbappe, while Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove and England’s Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport