John Aldridge: I was delighted to see that diving little cheat finally sent home from the World Cup

Soccer Football - World Cup - Quarter Final - Brazil vs Belgium - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - July 6, 2018 Brazil's Neymar reacts after being fouled by Belgium's Thomas Meunier (not pictured) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Brazil and Neymar departed the World Cup on Friday night after Belgium claimed a 2-1 win in their quarter-final clash - and John Aldridge was delighted to see the back of the PSG star.

The Brazilian attacker drew the ire of football fans around the world for his on-pitch antics, with his regular theatrics after getting fouled becoming tiresome very quickly for supporters.

Brazil entered the tournament as favourites but leave with their wait for a sixth World Cup crown still ongoing, and writing in his Sunday World column, Aldridge was heavily critical of Neymar once again.

"I was delighted to see Belgium beating Brazil in a thrilling quarter-final as it meant the diving little cheat that is Neymar was sent home in a game that continued the trend of brilliant and exciting matches at a wonderful World Cup," he said.

"I was delighted to see Neymar dumped on his ass once and for all by Belgium. What was Neymar up to at this World Cup? He is a great player with wondeful talents, but he spends most of the time in every game working out methods to cheat his way to winning free-kicks and penalties.

"This guy is a role model for millions of kids around the world and he has a great platform to promote a good image for the game, but he does precisely the opposite."

Read John Aldridge's full column in today's Sunday World.

Online Editors

